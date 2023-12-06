Holidays are well and truly coming as date revealed for when Coca-Cola truck will arrive in Wolverhampton

The much adored and famous Truck Tour will be arriving at Market Square to provide the ultimate Christmas celebration with a variety of activities available for guests to explore.

It is expected to arrive at midday and will be parked up until 8pm.

Visitors will be welcomed by a walk-in, snow-filled bauble, inviting families to step into a winter wonderland for the perfect holiday snapshot.

They can also make a stop at the Ho-Ho-Hoop hut and participate in a game for the chance to win a selection of prizes, including meal-inspired rewards and recycled Christmas tree decorations.

Families can finish off the tour by posing for a memorable photo in front of the Coca-Cola truck, while the Coca-Cola Christmas choir will also be performing a set of carols.

The experience will lead guests to the 'Discover Your Inner Santa' quiz, inspired by this year’s brand new The World Needs More Santas advert. Visitors can take the quiz and unlock their unique Santa personality to embrace and embody.

To help deliver acts of kindness to those that need it most, Coca-Cola has partnered with Neighbourly, a giving platform that provides crucial support to communities across the UK.

This year, Coca-Cola and Neighbourly will be supporting communities across the cities the truck will be visiting through a volunteering scheme and donation drive. Those looking to donate can do so online, or by using the QR code available at the Truck Tour.

Florence Wheatley, brand manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible.

"Alongside the beloved 'Holidays Are Coming' advert, we have introduced new elements like the 'World Needs More Santas' TVC and an interactive Santa quiz.

"We’re also thrilled to extend our partnership with Neighbourly and emphasise spreading kindness and making a positive impact locally.

"Together, we want to inspire year-round acts of goodwill and truly make a difference in our communities!"

Steve Butterworth, CEO at Neighbourly, said: “We’re excited to join forces with Coca-Cola over the festive period.

"The Christmas Truck Tour is a fantastic way to increase awareness of Neighbourly’s mission to help businesses build stronger communities.

"The partnership with Coca-Cola is about more than just festivities; it's about making a real difference.

"By connecting businesses with local causes, we aim to create a positive impact that lasts beyond the holiday season.

"We hope people can visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas and discover how they can be a force for good in their community.”