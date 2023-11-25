'I just love coming home': Wolverhampton's Beverley Knight defends city once again on popular daytime show

The singer appeared on BBC One's Saturday Kitchen Live this morning where she was introduced as "Wolverhampton's finest".

Beverley spoke candidly to the programme's host, Matt Tebbutt, about her latest album, "The Fifth Chapter", which was released in September.

The performer talked of how the album was a nod to her reaching the "magic" age of 50 which she had chosen to "celebrate" and "embrace".

Speaking on the BBC programme on Saturday morning, Beverley said: "We had the (Covid) lockdown and everything and I knew at the end of it I would be reaching that magic number.

"It is a privilege to get to 50, to get older, and I absolutely wanted to celebrate and embrace it. As a woman it is often seen as a 'marker of decline' and I thought, I'm not having it."

And it wasn't long until there was talk of Beverley's home town, as celebrity chef Rick Stein confessed he had never been to Wolverhampton and asked the singer what was "so special" about it.

Talking on Saturday Kitchen Live, Beverley said: "The thing about Wolverhampton that makes me adore it so much, the folk are warm. They will talk your ears off.

"They don't care about who you are and what you have done in life or what you haven't done, they are just earthy – that is the remarkable thing.

"It always ends up on lists of 'the worst place to live' but there are worse places. Wolverhampton is great, the people are great and I just love coming home. I love how earthy and normal people are."

To catch up on the episode, visit BBC iPlayer.