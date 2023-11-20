Learn about future of education sector at college event

More than 100 delegates, from 24 organisations, will be attending Wolverhampton College's Hear Me, See Me - Research in FE conference on Thursday to find out about how innovative approaches and emerging technologies are shaping the future of further education.

Guests will hear from speakers from the college and Wolverhampton University on topics including the impact of artificial intelligence on teachers and students, teacher mental health, intellectual, social and emotional growth through higher education, harnessing the power of technology, and learning through creative writing, and equality and diversity.

Delegates will also hear from student Kevin Moss about his learning journey at the college and get to experience virtual reality equipment and find out how the college is using Bodyswaps technology to develop students' interpersonal, communication, problem-solving and interview skills.

Speakers include college sports tutors Maresha Grewal and Michael Petrou, and English tutor and learning innovator Ray Truby, along with Wolverhampton University staff Dr Howard Scott and Dr Mark Dobson, senior lecturers in education, Adam Vasco, director of equality and diversity, and Dr Rob Francis, senior lecturer and programme leader in creative and professional writing.

The conference, delivered in association with the Black Country Learning and Skills Research Network, will be held at the college's Paget Road campus from 6pm to 9pm.

The event is free to attend and places can be booked by going to eventbrite.co.uk/e/hear-me-see-me-research-in-further-education-2023-tickets-737212511467