Top darting names ready to take on all-comers at Wolverhampton appearance

The PDC Women’s World Matchplay champion Beau Greaves and former Premier League star Stephen Bunting are taking part in the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts as they challenge to win the Eric Bristow Trophy at WV Active Aldersley.

The duo will take time out from the event to appear at the Wolverhampton branch of Selco Builders Warehouse on Wulfrun Trading Estate on Stafford Road on Monday, November 13 between 9.30-11am.

Darts fans will be given the chance to meet “Beau 'n' Arrow” and “The Bullet” and go head-to-head with them in special nine-dart challenges, with prizes up for grabs including tickets for the Grand Slam.

Beau said: “I’m excited to be making my Grand Slam debut and this appearance at Selco falls nicely between my second group game on Sunday and my last one on Tuesday, so it will be a good opportunity to get some practice in.”

Stephen said: “I know Wolverhampton has a huge darts scene and I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and having some fun at Selco on Monday.”

Former BDO World Champion Stephen Bunting will be part of the action

Selco Builders Warehouse is an official partner of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and Alison Wong, head of communications and sustainability at Selco, said: “We’re very excited to be welcoming Beau and Stephen to our Wolverhampton branch and I’m sure there will be lots of people keen to go up against them in our special darts challenge.

“We have welcomed some of the sport’s biggest names to our branches over the last few years as part of our partnership with the PDC.

"Beau is a tremendous talent with the world at her feet and Stephen is a regular face in the latter stages of major tournaments, so they both certainly fit into that category.

“There is no need for people planning to attend to book a place. Just come to the branch between 9.30am and 11am on Monday morning and enjoy the event.”

For more information on Selco, go to selcobw.com