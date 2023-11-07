Police called after snake found in toilet at Wolverhampton home

Officers revealed they answered a late evening call-out at a home in East Park and used a neighbour's litter-picker stick and a crate to flush him out.

It was taken to Manor Vets in Halesowen after officers carried out some checks in the neighbourhood but couldn't find anyone who the snake may have belonged to.

The snake, which they nicknamed Ad, was checked over at the vets.

Wolverhampton Police shared the news along with a photo of the colourful creature on its Facebook page.

Officers posted: "We're used to the occasional slippery customer, but two of our Wolverhampton Response officers came across a real life slithery character when they answered a late evening call-out recently.

"This colourful chap was lurking in a loo at a home in East Park, and as the resident wasn't a big fan we attended and used a neighbour's litter-picker stick and a crate to flush him out.

"The officers also did some checks in the neighbourhood, but couldn't find anyone who the snake, which they nicknamed 'Ad', may have belonged to.

"So they took it along to Manor Vets in Halesowen where he was checked to make sure he was none the worse for his adventure. And all within an hour of the initial call-out.

"Our response officers are out 24/7, keeping communities safe."