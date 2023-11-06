Appeal to thank 'hospital heroes' raised more than £17,000 after mother and daughter lost to Covid within weeks of each other

Indy Bains, from Wolverhampton, launched a hospital fundraiser in their memory during 2021 after losing his 65-year-old mother Kashmir and her eldest daughter Paramjeet, 43.

They both died with the virus after spending time in intensive care at New Cross Hospital, in Wolverhampton.

They were just two of the six-and-a-half thousand people who died with Covid-19 on their death certificate in the Black Country and in the parts of south-mid Staffordshire that we cover as a newspaper.

It comes as the Covid-19 inquiry is in the second module, which looks at political governance and aims to learn lessons for the future.

The whole Bains family were hit by coronavirus shortly after Christmas – with 11 of them testing positive for the virus.

Both Paramjeet and Kashmir were taken to New Cross Hospital and put into intensive care on January 4, 2021. Paramjeet died a day later.

Mr Bains said his mother battled the virus for another few weeks, but died after the family made the heartbreaking decision to turn off the life support machine on February 2.

He said it had been heartbreaking for the family but the hospital staff were “true heroes”.

Mr Bains launched a fundraising appeal for New Cross Hospital in their memory, and as a way of thanking NHS staff, which went on to raise more than £17,000.

Speaking at the time, he said: "Since the start of this year, it has been such a difficult time for the family and I just remember how good the trust was in terms of the support they gave us.

"We would ring regularly and I knew they were always rushed off their feet, but they were always polite and took the time to explain what was happening.

"When my sister was about to pass away, she and my mum were on different wards and they quickly rushed around and brought them together so we could be together as a family at the end, and I really appreciated that."