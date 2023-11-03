Former teacher enjoys trip with students back to her old school

Val Fletcher made a return trip to Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton on October 25 to see a school she had last stepped into in 1978.

The ninety-year-old had been head of Art at Penn Secondary School when it merged with Graiseley Secondary School in 1974 to become Colton Hills Community School and had worked there for four years until her departure.

She had been invited by ex-deputy headteacher Keith Berry, a former colleague, to come to the school alongside Leslie Ann, a former student who Val had coached in school musical productions, on behalf of the Birch Thompson Memorial Fun, set up in memory of two teachers who died in 1980 to provide residential trips for young people.

Lesley Ann went on to be a lead singer with the Joe Loss Orchestra and after completing a QE2 World Cruise in 1981, returned to Wolverhampton and joined Joe Loss and his Orchestra.

Since then, Lesley Ann has been performing every Birch Thompson Memorial Fund Charity’s annual dinner and dance fundraisers.

As well as being a lead singer in local amateur musicals, Val also produced musicals at Colton Hills, with one of these being Oklahoma and the lead singers were Lesley Ann, who introduced the trust to the Joe Loss Orchestra in 1981.

Another student who performed with Lesley Ann in school is Andrew Bailey, who was also inspired by Val and went on to write and produce musicals and has since gone on to set up Limelight Musicals, a production house specialising in children’s musical productions.

He was full of praise for his ex-teacher, saying: “I remember Val as an inspirational musical theatre director.

"When she cast me as the male lead, Curly in Oklahoma, so began an experience that was as terrifying as it was exhilarating.

"From casting to final bows on the closing night, Val was in total control of the show. She managed rehearsals with almost military precision.

"She knew every word, every gesture, every inflection. She knew what she wanted and would keep going until she got it.

"Thank you to Val for what you gave us all. For your enthusiasm and discipline, and for the love and joy for musical theatre you infused into us.

“It changed my life, and have no doubt, it had the same effect on many of those fortunate enough to be part of the production.”

Lesley Ann will be performing with the Todd Miller and Joe Loss Orchestra in the upcoming Birch Thompson Memorial Fund Charity’s fundraiser on Saturday, November 18 at Wombourne Civic Centre and tickets are priced at £45 per person.

For more information, email jkumar@coltonhills.co.uk or visit www.coltonhills.co.uk