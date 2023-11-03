Dramatic footage shows overflowing canal flooding nearby street in Wolverhampton

Jazz Raja, 51, from Wolverhampton, was walking the canal system on Mammoth Drive at around 1pm on Friday, when he heard the loud rush of water and went to investigate.

In a video, sent to the Express and Star, water from the Aldersley Canal System can be seen overflowing its barriers, flooding its lock system, and spilling onto a neighbouring road.

Jazz, who works only a short walk from the canal, said he had "never seen anything like this" in the 10 years that he has been walking the route.

He said: "It happened literally just up the road from where I work. I've been walking that same route for around 10 years and I've never seen anything like that in my life.

"It is flooding onto the road and onto Mammoth Road, I think people will find it difficult to get to their cars, but it doesn't look like it is affecting any housing. Just a shock really."

Jazz said the sound of the rushing water was "like a waterfall", and showed concern over the canal system.

He continued: "I was just standing there, there were some other people around who were watching too.

"From how the canal works most of the water will just go downstream, but it may get blocked with debris, It is quite dramatic really though."

The video also shows the water flowing over the locks, posing a potential problem for those who use the systems as a form of travel.

It comes after Storm Ciarán hit the UK with increased heavy rain falling across the region.

The Express & Star has asked the Canal & River Trust, the Environment Agency and the council to comment.