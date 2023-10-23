A registration officer is available at Graiseley Family Hub on Pool Street each Thursday and, from this week, at The Children's Village Family Hub in Wednesfield every Tuesday.

Births can also be registered at the Register Office at the Civic Centre, St Peter's Square.

Appointments can be booked online at wolverhampton.gov.uk/births-marriages-and-deaths

People must register the birth of their baby in order to obtain a birth certificate, and this should be done within six weeks of the baby being born.

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children and young people, said: "Our family hubs are places where children, young people and their families can go when they need support, and we are pleased to further extend the range of services on offer with the launch of these weekly birth registration sessions.

"We want these hubs to be one stop shops for the services you and your family need, and this is another major step towards that.”

For more information about family hubs, visit wolverhampton.gov.uk/familyhubs