Births can be registered at family hubs in Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished:

New parents can now register their baby's birth at two of Wolverhampton's family hubs.

A registration officer is available at Graiseley Family Hub on Pool Street each Thursday and, from this week, at The Children's Village Family Hub in Wednesfield every Tuesday.

Births can also be registered at the Register Office at the Civic Centre, St Peter's Square.

Appointments can be booked online at wolverhampton.gov.uk/births-marriages-and-deaths

People must register the birth of their baby in order to obtain a birth certificate, and this should be done within six weeks of the baby being born.

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children and young people, said: "Our family hubs are places where children, young people and their families can go when they need support, and we are pleased to further extend the range of services on offer with the launch of these weekly birth registration sessions.

"We want these hubs to be one stop shops for the services you and your family need, and this is another major step towards that.”

For more information about family hubs, visit wolverhampton.gov.uk/familyhubs

Wolverhampton was one of 75 areas in England to have benefitted from a share of investment totalling £300m from the Government’s Family Hubs and Start for Life programme to create eight new family hubs across the city.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News