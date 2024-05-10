Wolverhampton event to be held to bring more attention to dementia

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Residents from Wolverhampton and surrounding areas are invited to the event, to learn more about dementia and what kind of support they can get.

Hope Community Project in Heath Town in partnership with the LGBT+ Sparkle social group will be holding a Dementia Awareness Event next Tuesday, May 14 from 10am until 12.30pm at Hope Community Project at Ling House, Long Ley.

Hope Community Project is a registered charity that has supported people and families in the Heath Town ward since 1985.

Paul Ryder, Jess Carlini and Marcus Cotterill are holding a Dementia Awareness Event at The Hope Community Project, Wolverhampton on Tuesday

As one of the most prevalent health challenges in the UK, Dementia Action Week provides an opportunity to learn about its signs and symptoms and where people can find help and support.

Organisations such as the Alzheimer's Society, Admiral Nurses and Wolverhampton Homes will be in attendance on the day to offer advice and support for those living with dementia and their carers.

For more information or to get in touch with staff at Hope Community Project, call 01902 556645.