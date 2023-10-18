Appeal launched to trace relatives of Bilston man so funeral can be planned

Brian Hodson, 88,

Wolverhampton Council is asking for any relatives of the late Brian Hodson, of Bilston, to reach out to them to help plan his funeral.

Brian passed away at the age of 88. Now the council's Court of Protection Team is asking for relatives to make themselves known so they can help plan a funeral.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said: "Brian Hodson was 88 and had been living in the Bilston area.