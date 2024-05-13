Krazy karts are back – find out when you can watch the Wacky Races this summer

Organisers promise the biggest event yet for this wild and wonderful soapbox race.

This year, the brilliantly decorated, hand-crafted carts will tackle a 200m downhill track in Shrewsbury, complete with chicanes, obstacles, a new tunnel and a steeper hill. They'd best slow down before they end up in the River Severn!

Prizes are awarded for best dressed team, best designed and fastest soapbox carts in an ‘It's a Knockout' style competition and only the fastest 10 cars make it to the final.

Wolverhampton College's Back to the Future kart at last year's event

In a nice touch, there’s also a ‘splash zone alley’ where people can donate to charity for the privilege of dousing the teams as they come past.

It all started in Shrewsbury in 2019, when local events organiser Sarah Belcher had the idea of encouraging local businesses, community groups and individuals to build and race their own carts on a course downhill in The Quarry.

The first Krazy Races event was an immediate hit, raising over £20,000 for local charities, and picking up the ‘Best New event in the UK’ Noea award, but was forced to take a break during the pandemic. In 2022, it attracted around 50,000 spectators over three events in Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton and Northwich, with a further five events in 2023 - and it continues to grow!

Krazy Races in Shrewsbury Quarry Park in 2022

This year, Sarah has six Krazy Races planned, in Shrewsbury on May 26 and also in Wolverhampton's Queen Square on September 1. Other events are in Warrington, Crewe, Stockport and Lincoln. She has also been working with a road safety company to bring the event to Africa, which, she says, would be "very exciting".

“We have grown by reputation and are approached all the time by festivals, venues, cities and towns,” Sarah added.

Shropshire Blue, a cheese on wheels, the 2019 winners

“We love the variety we have had over the past couple of years. We have been in beautiful Williamson Park in Lancaster to the seaside town of Swansea. Each location is so different but the people, business and the local community seem to always embrace us and are eager to have us back.”

Sarah has had many approaches from towns across the UK – and beyond – to see if she can bring Krazy Races to them, but, she says, she’s had to learn to say no.

“We are still a very small team of two with a team of amazing freelance and volunteer staff on the day which means there are only so many events we can do. We have lots of exciting enquiries and are looking to expand further across the UK next year.”

One of the creations at the Krazy Races in Shrewsbury

One of her favourite towns to race in is Shrewsbury, which has a special place as it is where she grew up.

“It is where it all started and my home town. Five years ago I had recently left my job and set up this business not knowing if it would work. The people of Shrewsbury embraced the event and the business of the town backed me. It also won the best new event in the UK and as such will always be my favourite.

“The park is beautiful and seeing it alive with people and the buzz of watching the soapboxes racing down the hill towards the river is always a spectacle!”

It’s tough to put on and fund events of this size and Sarah often works with local authorities, who are keen to bring Krazy Races to their city or town to re-energise high streets and engage the business community and create community events.

Colin the Caterpillar at the Krazy Races in Queen Square, Wolverhampton

The event in Wolverhampton last year brought huge crowds to the city centre, with homemade cars embracing themes including a Postman Pat car, a DeLorean and even a Colin the Caterpillar. This year events take over the city from 10.45am right through to the giving of prizes at 4.30pm. Treams will travel down the natural hil past the former Beatties building, tackling a track of more than 350 metres with chicanes, obstacles, water and more.

In Shrewsbury, Sarah says, she does not receive funding – hence the need to ticket the event this year, with added attractions within the Quarry.

“As Shrewsbury is my home town I wanted to bring it back but the only way to do this is to ticket the event as we don't receive funding to run the event in Shrewsbury. We can only do this with the support of local people- we have tried very hard to keep the price reasonable and for a family of four it is just £35 with children five and under free. We also are allowing people to bring in a picnic so they can enjoy the day.”

Spectators are guaranteed a good day out, Sarah says, with lots of entertainment for all the family – in addition to watching the racing – including a large fun fair, Nerf wars, stalls, face painting and other activities from the two headline charities SYA & Headway. There will be music from Got2Sing, food stalls, a large screen to watch the racing, mini Landrovers and more. The University of Wolverhampton Racing will be bringing a race car and also engaging visitors in various activities, and a Lancaster Bomber is set to fly over during the lunch break.

“The most exciting is all the new teams we have this year,” Sarah said. “We are excited that most of them have never raced at Shrewsbury and can’t wait to see what they create. There’s always a lovely sense of camaraderie. Once the times go on the board, however, it definitely steps up the competition!”

If you’ve not been to Krazy Races before, Sarah has some top tips on where to stand for the best views: “We have a huge screen where you can see all the action, but I like to see different angles throughout the day.

“The start is fun where the teams do a 20-second performance, the finish is exciting but the corner at the bottom of the hill has the most drama throughout the day.”

In spite of her UK-wide success, Sarah has chosen to remain in the Midlands: “At the moment my garden is full of contraptions we are building for the track! I’d never move from Shropshire. I love it too much. I love what we have created and seeing the brand grow and be recognised is very exciting.

“This year one of the things I am most looking forward to is collecting a Blue Peter badge when they come to spend the day filming with us at our Crewe event in July.”

Krazy Races in Shrewsbury launches at 10.45am on Saturday, May 26, with the first race due to start at 11am. Got2Sing Choir will perform during the lunchbreak at 1pm accompanied by a Lancaster Bomber fly past. Racing continues from 2pm until the final at 4pm, with presentations at 4.30pm.

Tickets are £12 for adults (17 and over), or £8 children aged 5-16, or £35 per family . There's no parking on site, but several council car parks nearby.