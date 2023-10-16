Wolverhampton blaze involving 35 tons of timber started 'accidentally'

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a major blaze at a builder's merchants on Spring Road, Ettingshall, at around 4.05pm on Friday, October 13.
Seven fire engines, a 4x4 brigade response vehicle and 42 firefighters all helped to tackle the blaze, which involved 35 tons of timber and a forklift truck.
The fire service said: "Shortly after 4.05pm on Friday, October 13, we responded to an on Spring Road, Ettingshall, Wolverhampton.
"Seven fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle responded, crewed by 42 firefighters."
The road was closed for a time following the incident but was reopened shortly after.
The fire service added: "This was a fire in the front yard of a builders merchant, involving approximately 35 tons of timber and a forklift truck.
"Firefighters were at the scene for several hours, and extinguished the fire before checking for hotspots with a thermal imaging camera."
The fire service left the scene at 10.40pm the same day but returned twice throughout the night and Saturday morning to check for hotspots.
The spokesman ended: "Spring Road was closed by police for a time but reopened when firefighting operations ended. We left the scene at 10.49pm.
"The crew returned to the site twice through the night and into Saturday morning to check for hotspots, but none were found. We believe this fire started accidentally."