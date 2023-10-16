Wolverhampton blaze involving 35 tons of timber started 'accidentally'

Spring Road, where the incident took place

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a major blaze at a builder's merchants on Spring Road, Ettingshall, at around 4.05pm on Friday, October 13.

Seven fire engines, a 4x4 brigade response vehicle and 42 firefighters all helped to tackle the blaze, which involved 35 tons of timber and a forklift truck.

The fire service said: "Shortly after 4.05pm on Friday, October 13, we responded to an on Spring Road, Ettingshall, Wolverhampton.

"Seven fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle responded, crewed by 42 firefighters."

The road was closed for a time following the incident but was reopened shortly after.

The fire service added: "This was a fire in the front yard of a builders merchant, involving approximately 35 tons of timber and a forklift truck.

"Firefighters were at the scene for several hours, and extinguished the fire before checking for hotspots with a thermal imaging camera."

The fire service left the scene at 10.40pm the same day but returned twice throughout the night and Saturday morning to check for hotspots.

The spokesman ended: "Spring Road was closed by police for a time but reopened when firefighting operations ended. We left the scene at 10.49pm.