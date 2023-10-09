Approval for 11 new homes on overgrown and fly-tipped Wolverhampton land

The land on the corner of Ettingshall Road and Sweetbriar Road. Photo: Google Street View

Formerly occupied by a row of Victorian terraced houses that have since been demolished, the site on the corner of Ettingshall Road and Sweetbriar Road was the subject of a previous planning application in 2020 when permission was granted for seven two-bedroom and two four-bedroom homes. However, the plan never came to fruition.

New plans for the mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses were approved this week following the application by Wolverhampton Council.

A statement from BM3 Architects described the 0.29-hectare site as being in close proximity to a number of different open spaces and recreational parks.

The statement read: “The site is predominantly surrounded by residential properties including two-storey houses and a few examples of loft conversions and three-storey flats. The new homes have been designed to reflect and enhance the rich character and architectural style of the surrounding area.

“Also, the New Inn, built in 1937, is a locally listed building and has influenced the design of dwellings in the area. It is a large roadside former public house on the junction of Ettingshall Road and Bilston Road, and its key features are red brick with stone dressing and a gabled roof.

The former New Inn pub near the proposed development site in Ettingshall. Photo: Google Street View

A plan of the overall layout for the site. Image: BM3 Architects

“Ettingshall Road is a main trunk road connecting Birmingham New Road and the A41, which leads to Wolverhampton city centre. Birmingham New Road goes all the way to Birmingham and beyond.

“Each house will have a private garden at the rear with the design preventing views overlooking neighbouring properties. The layout of back-to-back gardens with properties on Thorne Street will increase security for both the existing properties and the proposed dwellings.”