Plans to convert two large Wolverhampton homes into four flats

Conversion of the homes on Bilston Road, East Park, was previously turned down on the grounds that their close proximity to the junction with Stowheath Lane could affect highway safety and the free flow of traffic.

Other factors for the decisions were given as insufficient car parking allowance and the risk of over-development.

Applicant Gurjinder Bhella has now submitted an amended version of the plans for consideration by council bosses, with Tettenhall-based Lewis Architecture again acting as agents.

A statement issued with one of the previous planning applications said: “The site is currently occupied by two three-bedroom homes.

"The area’s character is predominately made up of two-storey terraced houses of mixed styles and periods, usually set back from the main road behind a dwarf wall.

“There are already a number of single-unit apartments along Bilston Road – most recently the addition of Liana Gardens adjacent to the properties.”

