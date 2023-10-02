Image released after money stolen from customer at Wolverhampton bank

By Isabelle ParkinWolverhamptonPublished:

Police have launched an appeal after money was stolen from a customer at a bank in Wolverhampton city centre.

Police have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection to the incident
The money was taken from a customer at a bank in Queen Square, Wolverhampton, shortly after 1pm on August 10.

West Midlands Police has issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

People who recognise him have been asked to contact the force via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting 20/612155/23.

