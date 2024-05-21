The fed-up staff have been in a dispute with G4S - a global security firm - since 2021, and are still unsatisfied with the current compromises offered to them by the firm after years of negotiating and a multi-billion pound buy-out.

A large group of protestors gathered outside the Jobcentre on Temple Street, Wolverhampton, along with GMB representatives, on Monday in the latest 24-hour strike this month. They were met by West Midlands Police officers called to the scene due to complaints of protestors allegedly blocking the centre's entrance.

One of the group members, Steadman Green, 54, claimed that police were 'rude' and told them to 'get out the road' which he felt wasn't the 'right way to speak' to them.

G4S security staff - striking for better pay - were moved on by police this morning on their third week of GMB union action outside the Jobcentre on Temple Street

In a video of the moment police arrived, both Steadman and an unnamed officer were seen asking each other to show some respect.

The security employees have been campaigning for the past few weeks after it was revealed they were being paid minimum wage for a job they claim has some of them deal with verbal and physical abuse while trying to keep Jobcentre staff safe.