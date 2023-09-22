Wolves football memorabilia up for grabs at charity auction and quiz in aid of young boy with rare form of cancer

Mark Hands, Scott Hales and Steve Cooper who are organising a charity quiz night

The event is being held at The Olde Vic Ale House in Bilbrook on October 4.

It is in aid of Jesse Small, a three-year-old boy from Great Wyrley, who has a rare form of cancer.

The quiz takes place at 7.30pm, with teams of four invited to enter for a fee of £10 per person, which includes a buffet.

There will also be an auction and raffle on the night.

Up for grabs is a matchworn Max Kilman shirt signed by the first team, a unique piece of artwork of Rúben Neves and a Conor Coady match prepared shirt which is framed and comes with a signed captain's armband.

The event has been organised by friends Scott Hales, from Olde Vic Ale House, Stephen Cooper, from C&S Home & Garden Maintenance, and Mark Hands, managing director of Birmingham-based insurance firm Construction Shield.

Afterwards, there will be an auction for two VIP seats in a box at Villa Park along with a five course meal donated by Construction Shield.

Mr Hands said: “When Stephen made me aware of Jesse and his illness, I immediately suggested we set about raising much needed funds for Jesse and his family.

"We have had great support from The Olde Vic Ale House who have given us their incredible building for the event and my good friend Stephen Cooper who has yet again got us some amazing auction items.

"As managing director of Construction Shield I am proud to be sponsoring the quiz. It promises to be a fabulous evening.”

For further information and for tickets email mark.h@constructionshield.co.uk