Awards ceremony in Wolverhampton set to recognise hosts and young people

Steve Bavington

YMCA Black Country will throw open it's doors at the City Gateway premises off Wolverhampton Ring Road.

Steve Bavington, the CEO of the group has now been at the helm for six months having joined in March and will meet staff, volunteers and hosts on the evening, some for the first time.

The organisation offers day care places for up to 115 children and 63 self contained flats for young professionals age 18-35 as well as having room space and offices available for hire.

They also offer a 'YMCA Open Door' programme where young people between 16 and 25 who are homeless or likely to become so are offered emergency housing or supported lodgings by a host family, the latter for up to two years.

Mr Bavington worked previously for the YMCA, the oldest and largest youth charity in the world, between 2006-2013. He back as CEO in March, after running a Christian charity in between.

He has already signed a leased on a building in Dudley to launch a day nursery there and is keen to establish a community hub in the town - the charity already runs a Navigators project on the Wrens Nest Estate.

He said: "As well as highlighting the work we do at the gateway in Wolverhampton and celebrating our wonderful hosts, workers and volunteers in the city, it will give people a chance to see what our vision for the future is.

"We have two hubs, one in Wolverhampton and one in West Bromwich, where it all started for the YMCA in the Black Country, but we are keen to open similar ones in Dudley and Walsall.

"The model we work on is to be self sustaining and inclusive because we need money to run these programmes but the quality nursery care we provide is low cost as is the housing for young people and the open door programme provides people who are in need of a step up the ladder a host family either on a temporary or more permanent basis.

"We don't rest on our laurels – for example it is well documented nursery provision is not as available as much as it should be so the new Dudley nursery is imminent and I hope there will be more to come over the next 12 months.

"The open evening will be a great opportunity to celebrate the host families, volunteers and staff and a chance for me to meet everyone and celebrate the success of the YMCA across the Black Country at the great facility we have in Wolverhampton."