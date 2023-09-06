Two-storey extension planned for Wolverhampton gym

Paragon Gym on Phoenix Road Industrial Estate, off Neachells Lane, Wednesfield. Photo: Google

Situated on Phoenix Road Industrial Estate off Neachells Lane, the gym was bought by fitness enthusiast and model Ty Clarke during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

A statement from Dudley-based architect Garfield Davis, submitted alongside the application, said: “The intention is to have a 24-hour opening at the gym in order to provide the maximum service possible to members.

“Our commitment to this is reflected in the long-term lease taken with the landlord. As well as an extension to the building, there will be a full internal refurbishment including better access and improved changing room facilities.”

Granting approval, planning officer Andrew Johnson added: “The proposals would create investment here, utilising an underused portion of the site. This

is an established business and the implementation of this scheme would improve this leisure/fitness facility.