Delays warned as crash blocks main road in Wolverhampton

The incident took place on the A460 Cannock Road at the junction with Cambridge Street, Wolverhampton, at around 8.30am this morning.
The collision has left a part of the road closed, leading to heavy delays in the area.
West Midlands Roads took to Twitter to warn of the incident, they said: "A460 Cannock Road, around the junction with Cambridge Street, Wolverhampton.
"Collision blocking the road. Delays in the area."
Emergency services have been contacted for more information.