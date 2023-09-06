Delays warned as crash blocks main road in Wolverhampton

By Daniel WaltonWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Morning commuters have been warned to expect travel delays following a collision that has blocked a main road.

Cannock Road on the junction of Cambridge Street, where the incident is believed to have taken place
Cannock Road on the junction of Cambridge Street, where the incident is believed to have taken place

The incident took place on the A460 Cannock Road at the junction with Cambridge Street, Wolverhampton, at around 8.30am this morning.

The collision has left a part of the road closed, leading to heavy delays in the area.

West Midlands Roads took to Twitter to warn of the incident, they said: "A460 Cannock Road, around the junction with Cambridge Street, Wolverhampton.

"Collision blocking the road. Delays in the area."

Emergency services have been contacted for more information.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News