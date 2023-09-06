Boy, 13, goes missing after last being seen in town centre

A 13-year-old boy has gone missing from Shrewsbury but could be travelling across Telford, Wolverhampton or Reading.

Kaylum Turner
Kaylum Turner was last seen in Mardol in the town centre on Tuesday at around 4pm.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "Kaylum is described as white male, small slender build with short dark brown hair, hazel eyes and a southern accent.

"When he went missing he was wearing a black Nike jacket, blue Nike joggers and a silver chain around his neck.

"He may have access to public transport where it is believed he could be travelling across Telford, Wolverhampton and Reading.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 999 immediately."

