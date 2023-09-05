National Trust to revamp historic 125-year-old Wolverhampton manor house

Wightwick Manor

Wightwick Manor, a large grade l listed country house located at Wightwick Bank is one of the National Trust’s most popular draws. A major local landmark, the property attracts over 100,000 visitors a year.

Following an application from Rachael Parry on behalf of the National Trust, planners this week granted listed building consent for the replacement of cast iron rainwater fittings, lead-lined oak channels and other associated leadwork.

A National Trust spokesman said: “Due to the deteriorating condition of the built fabric, rainwater has leaked through and affected furniture and decorations in the hallway and Oak Room of the manor, putting the collection and the fabric of the building at risk.

“There have also been recent incidences of lead falling from the roof after extreme weather, posing a health and safety risk to visitors, volunteers and staff. This could lead to restricting access to areas around the outside of the manor.

“The gutters are beginning to sag in places and staining on the oak suggests some sections are beginning to leak. They are small and shallow for the volume of water feeding off the roofs. As they are reaching the point where some of the oak needs replacing, it is proposed that outer planks are replaced with slightly larger ones and the lead lining is also replaced.”

Tettenhall Wightwick councillor Wendy Thompson said: “We are very lucky to have two National Trust properties here in Wolverhampton, one being Wightwick Manor, which is a very popular and busy tourist attraction that attracts thousands of people every year.

“Historic properties do need that extra care and maintenance so I am grateful that we have the National Trust to take care of it. Anyone who hasn’t yet visited this wonderful property should really make the effort to go as it is incredibly interesting and has the most amazing gardens.”

The proposed works sit alongside further repairs taking place over the next three years as part of the MEND (Museum Estate and Development) project, part-funded by the Arts Council. The works include repairs to the timber frame, plaster panels, windows, roofs and chimneys.

Wightwick Manor was built during 1887-8 for Samuel Theodore Mander. It was designed in two phases by Edward Ould, a specialist in timber framing in the ‘Old English’ style. The later extension was completed in 1893. The property is recognised as an important example of late 19th century architecture and design.