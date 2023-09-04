Speedway fans from across Midlands join 'gutted' Wolves crowd at Monmore Green's last ever league meeting

Felicity-May Worley, aged 6, from Willenhall, with Michael Kay and Leeanne Gaunt, does not understand why her and her Batty the bat can't support Wolves next year

Thankfully, Wolves lie second in the Premiership so there will be at least one more meeting during the play-offs in October.

There is also the bitter sweet prospect of Wolves winning the league but becoming the fourth time in history the champions will be unable to defend their title due being being homeless the following season.

With the sun shining over the stadium, which is has hosted speedway since 1928, the conditions were picture perfect for a balmy night of bikers reaching blistering speed all without breaks.

Fans filed into Monmore Green knowing their pre-match habits of a lifetime were coming to an end.

Ivan Fletcher was 10 days old when first came to a speedway meeting at Monmore Green Stadium. His father sold programmes to fans and he followed in his footsteps.

The 51-year-old from Codsall has no idea what he is going to do on Monday nights.

He said: "I'm angry, I'm sad. I am upset. We were saying the other day none of us have anything in common but the speedway, we only see each other at Monmore Green.

"My nephews race and I think about what my dad would have thought seeing them on the track. It going to be so strange not coming next year, its all I've ever known, I just have to be confident we will find a new home."

Pauline Sawbridge, 81, from Cannock, has been coming to Monmore Green since 1973.

She brought her children including Mark, now 57, and has not missed a season since.

Pauline said: "I absolutely love it here, it is so much fun. I'm 81 and I feel so safe, there is never any trouble, any drunks or any police.

"It is dreadful what has happened. It is bad enough during the six months out of season but at least I can look forward to the first race, but next year, I don't know what I'm going to do."

She said: "I've seen the greats down here, and now its all coming to an end. I'd love to see us win the league."

Mark, who has written a history of the club, said: "There is such a sense of community among Wolves fans, we all stand near each other and have seen generations of families grow up watching the racing."

And the love for fellow fans shone through when the action was delayed at the start of meeting due to a fan having a seizure; no recriminations and complaints just concern for a fellow fan.

As well as Wolves fans attending the meeting against Leicester, speedway fans from across the Midlands travelled to mark the last ever league meeting.

Tina Molloy, 55, from Cradley, was pessimistic about the club finding another home.

She said: "I loved going to see the Cradley Heathens but when we lost our stadium, that was it, we have never found another one. If Monmore Green's owners don't change their mind I can't see Wolves coming back, so I wanted to come tonight."

Daniel Caldicott, from Northfield, Birmingham, said: "I've only just got into speedway and now it looks like Wolves and Brummies could both have nowhere to race. It is such a shame, but as its the last league meeting before the play-offs I wanted to show my support."

The First Corner Crew stand in the same place every meeting. Ranging from six-years-old to 31-years-old and dressed head to toe in Wolves clothes, hats and scarves, the Willenhall natives were determined to enjoy every second of tonight.

Michael Kay, 31, said: "We've just got remember every second. I gutted at what's happening to the club. But we've got keep smiling and cheering for the children."

Six-year-old Felicity-May Worley, aged six, gave Entain, the stadium's owners who have banned the club racing next year a big "thumbs down".

She said: "I love Wolves, I bring my bat, Batty, to every meeting. Why would the owners want make so many people sad?"