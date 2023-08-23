Members of the group who will exhibit on Saturday, from left: Victoria Sappor from Velvet Touch Fashions, Phoebe Sappor, Mauresha Shaw and Neil Walker from Aurora Impresss

Organisers of the TimBuKuTu free event this weekend were left frustrated and out of pocket to the tune of nearly £400 after promotional material for the event, at the Old School, Dudley Road, was taken down three times in the last few weeks.

The incidents were reported to the police but no leads have come from them and now the committee have taken to nailing the posters to a hoarding to make them more secure.

The show has been running since 2018 and revives ancient trading activities and methods.

Carl Green with one of the posters he has put up after previous ones were torn down

Hundreds of people are expected to visit the community venue for the event, which is designed to celebrate and re-create African culture, bartering and selling. Stalls will include food, arts and crafts and clothing.

Mauresha Shaw, one of the organisers, said: "It has been a bit of a setback because the posters were very visible to people driving past and it is important to advertise the event.

"We have managed to get them re-printed again and this time have secured them to the hoarding so hopefully they will stay in place.

"This is a community event at a location which is well known for hosting them. There is a lot of history to it which we think people will enjoy and we already have a lot of stallholders exhibiting but there is room for more."