Team behind race event excited to return for new year

The city centre provides a colourful backdrop to the racers and spectators

The streets of Wolverhampton city centre will be transformed into a race track on Bank Holiday Monday as Krazy Races returns for another year of colourful and wacky racing by soapbox downhill racers from across the region.

The course on Monday will see racers start outside the Parisian bar on Queen Square before heading down a 350 metre course that sees a sharp left turn into Victoria Street and passes through chicanes, obstacles and water areas before the finish line at the bottom of the hill.

It will be a day of family fun, with thousands of people expected to line the route to cheer on the amateur teams, who will have built their racers themselves and as well as competing for the prize of fastest racer, will also be wanting to win best dressed and best designed soapbox kart.

After a series of knockout races, the fastest 10 cars will battle it out in the final for the winners trophy.

The 2022 event drew large crowds and lots of colourful entrants

The team behind the day runs Krazy Races events across the country, but marketing manager Danny Scoffin said the Wolverhampton event always felt a bit more special to the team.

He said: "We're beyond excited to come back to Wolverhampton as we go all over the country, but our business is based in Shropshire, so not far from Wolverhampton, and Wolverhampton is one of the events which really believed and invested in us and was one of our first events coming out of the Covid pandemic last year.

"To be able to go back this year and for Wolverhampton Council and our sponsors such as Collins Aerospace to want us to come back is amazing.

"It really feels like a homecoming for us and so many people came out last year, so we're hoping they'll come out again this year."

Mr Scoffin said the new course was a great way of showcasing the work done on Victoria Street, which has now been fully pedestrianised after years of work, and giving people a fun day out.

Thousands of people are expected to come to watch the racers in action

He said: "It's changed dramatically and looks amazing, so it'll be great to showcase that work, plus Wolverhampton Council have been great by helping us with moving things, setting up obstacles and everything.

"We want to build on last year's success and show off the redevelopment work all around here and what makes this event really exciting is that its free to attend for spectators which, with all the doom and gloom and cost of living crisis, it'll be great to give people a nice day out.

"I think all areas are different, but there seems a real warmth from the public in Wolverhampton, so we hope they will enjoy this free event, which is right on their doorstep, and they will come out and enjoy it."