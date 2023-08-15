Edwardian house in Wolverhampton getting ready to host big wedding fair in October

Visitor assistant Alan Mills shows off the drawing room at Bantock House which is all set for future weddings

Bantock House held a wedding open day at the weekend, allowing visitors to see the venue's licensed rooms dressed up as they would be for a couple's big day.

And the venue, which is a museum of Edwardian life and local history, will also be holding a bigger event on October 15.

Wedding vendors, including photographers, musicians and wedding car providers, will be on hand to greet guests and answer questions.

The event will run from 11am until 3pm.

The drawing room at the property, once the home of Baldwin and Kitty Bantock, can cater for 25 guests, while the coach house provides a larger space for 100 guests.

Visitor assistant supervisor Michelle Hallard said: "It is a popular venue for weddings.

"We will have a selection of different wedding vendors at our wedding fair on October 15. Our wedding team will also be on hand.

"It's a lovely place for a wedding. One of our licensed rooms is the drawing room.

"That's ideal for intimate ceremonies and has oak panelled walls. We also have our coach house which can accommodate up to 100 guests, and there's wonderful parkland for the photos."

The house was built in the 1730s as New Merridale Farm.

It was extended and improved during occupancy by Thomas Herrick about the beginning of the 19th century and renamed Merridale House.

The house had several tenants but in about 1864 was bought by Thomas Bantock, a canal and railway agent.

His son Albert Baldwin Bantock, who was twice Mayor of Wolverhampton and also High Sheriff of Staffordshire in 1920, further improved the property following his father's death in 1896.

On his own death, without children, in 1938 he bequeathed the house and park to Wolverhampton Corporation.