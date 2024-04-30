Bear Grylls Adventure on the hunt for 'UK's oldest daredevil'

The Bear Grylls Adventure in Birmingham is searching for someone who has a 'thirst for adrenaline-fuelled activities', whatever their age.

The NEC adventure attraction is asking people to apply – or nominate someone they know – to find the 'UK's oldest daredevil'. They will then be invited to take part in 'fun and exhilarating' experiences such as axe throwing, indoor sky diving and diving with sharks.

The attraction is also home to the tallest high ropes in Europe, reaching 65 feet and made up of 36 obstacles.

Those who wish to apply or nominate someone they think has what it takes can do so via The Bear Grylls Adventure website: beargryllsadventure.com/oldest-daredevil

Adventurer Bear Grylls said: "Adventure challenges and pushing yourself should know no age limit. That’s why it’s so inspiring to see individuals pushing themselves and defying expectations at The Bear Grylls Adventure, regardless of their age. Respect!

"If you think you know the country’s oldest daredevil who has a thirst for adventure and adrenaline, or someone older who is not afraid to dive with sharks or throw axes, then bring them along and put their determination to the test and apply."

Amy Langham General Manager at The Bear Grylls Adventure said: "We're delighted to announce our search for the UK’s oldest daredevil. We see such a range of guests visiting the attraction from young children to the older generation – who are still young at heart of course!

"We’re looking for anyone who thinks they could be the UK’s oldest daredevil to apply via the website before coming along to the attraction to take on a range of activities.

"We’re always encouraging our visitors to push themselves to the limit and bring out their inner daredevil, so we can’t wait to find out who thinks they’ve got what it takes!"