The new Tesco Extra store is being built on the site of the former Clintons store

A sign outside the former Clintons store on Dudley Street in Wolverhampton is telling shoppers that the new store will open on September 8.

The sign outside has confirmed when the new store will be opening

It will be the first time Tesco has operated in Wolverhampton since the supermarket inside the Mander Centre closed in February 2016 ahead of a multi-million-pound revamp of the shopping centre.

Clintons closed the shop on April 1 and it has been covered up since.