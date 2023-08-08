Thousands raised as Whitmore Reans community rallies round for food bank

The Whitmore Reans WMF food bank fundraiser

The event was held by the Wolverhampton Muslim Forum (WMF) which runs the food bank at The Elms Resource Centre. It featured food stalls, games, a raffle and car wash as well as musical entertainment, but beyond the fun there was a good cause as the food bank is running low on supplies.

Donations on the day, money raised from raffles and other stalls and outside sponsorship saw a total of £10,184.51 raised which will go towards the running costs of the food bank which has seen a massive increase in demand in recent weeks.

It started in October 2020 as a Covid relief project but demand has increased with the cost of living crisis and now it is now seeing between 50 and 80 service users every week at its base in Manby Close.

Shakeela Asif from the WMF said they were overwhelmed by the generosity of all concerned and the money would go a long way to maintaining the service they provide for people in the months ahead.

She said: "We extend our sincere appreciation to the local community, dedicated volunteers, and all donors who generously contributed to the fundraiser and fun day.

"A special thanks goes out to ex-MP Rob Marris, Warinder Singh Juss, the Labour candidate for Wolverhampton West in the next election, and Councillors Iqra Tahir, Qaiser Azeem, and Sohail Khan for their valuable presence and support at the event.

