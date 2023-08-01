Wolverhampton MP puts support behind road safety Remain and Report Campaign

Jane Stevenson meets with Lucy Harrison and Mandy Gayle

Jane Stevenson, MP for Wolverhampton North East, met constituent Mandy Gayle to learn about the Remain and Report Campaign.

In 2018, Mandy’s father Hopton Gayle, was killed by an uninsured teenage driver who was speeding on Stafford Road and the campaign calls for tougher sentences for drivers who leave the scene of a serious or fatal crash.

Ms Stevenson said: “It is amazing that Mandy is doing so much for road safety after losing her father, Hopton, to an uninsured speeding driver.

"A specific criminal offence for leaving the scene, and a reducing time to report an incident are commons sense ways to hold drivers accountable for their actions.

"I’ll be pushing ministers to consider these changes”

Mandy said: “The driver who killed my dad had slowed down for the speed camera, before putting his foot down and hitting Dad on a pelican crossing.

"After hitting Dad, he stopped only to push his car bonnet back down and punch a hole through the smashed windscreen and even as he fled the scene, he was doing 62mph.

"He never even glanced back to check how my dad was.

"Knowingly leaving the scene of a serious or fatal collision is a cruel and callous act and it should be required that the driver must remain and report.

"This is why I am campaigning with RoadPeace West Midlands and Action Vision Zero.”