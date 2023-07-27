Wolverhampton murder: Worried dad says 'I hate it round here, there is too much violence'

The spot where the stabbed man died, on the junction of Leicester Street and Harrow Street.

Their parents, however, immediately grasped the seriousness of the situation of what unfolded in the early hours of Thursday morning in a small quadrant of terraced houses in Whitmore Reans, near Dunstall Hill.

A murder investigation has been launched following a double stabbing. Two men were attacked at 5am. One died at the scene and another was rushed to hospital.

One father, who had been living within sight of the Harrow Street forensic tent, wants to move out to shield his children from escalating violence.

He told the Express & Star: "I hate it round here, there is way too much violence. I have been here a year and want to leave, I don't want my kids growing up seeing all this violence.

"I want find somewhere else in Wolverhampton to live."

New Hampton Road East, where detectives were carrying out house-to-house inquires

Another local resident, Zimbabwean Masters student Clever Tamba, 38, was literally sent round the houses by police officers on his way to a local community centre.

He said : "I'm not surprised there has been a murder round here. There was a shooting a few weeks back and a stabbing. There does seem to be a lot of violence in this area.

"I am not sure whether it is to do with the cost of living, with more of people becoming more desperate, or because there is nothing to do for youngsters.

"I can see a lot more violence happening over the summer."

A barber, whose salon overlooks the New Hampton Road forensic tent, travels to work from outside the area, and is pleased he can leave for home each night.

A grandmother, who lives within the cordon, added: "I did not hear a thing this morning, when I woke up there was police everywhere.

"I hope I don't know any of the victims, I've lived here for 20 years."

The murder was the main topic of conversation outside a row of shops, including an international market and a barbers, on New Hampton Road East.

Romanian Andre Radu, who moved to Whitmore Reans eight years ago, contemplated whether he could be bothered to walk around the cordoned-off streets to see a friend.

He said: "All these police, and all these roads being closed causes so much disruption. The buses are not even coming down the road.

"It is a shame for the victims. I wouldn't be surprised if they are all kids. I would not pick a fight round here, that is for sure."

Tight-lipped PCSOs and constables guarded the cordoned off section of Whitmore Reans where the incident occurred.

A team of plain-clothed detectives arrived at 10.30am and door-to-door inquiries began in earnest.