Dedicated pharmacist dispensing with work after more than 40 years in NHS to enjoy retirement

Kamini Gandhi in the red dress pictured with her colleagues at her retirement party

Medicines management pharmacist Kamini Gandhi has been in the prescribing support team (PST) at The Royal Wolverhampton Trust (RWT) for nearly 20 years and before that worked in pharmacy department at New Cross hospital for 20 years.

Having completed a pharmacy degree at Leicester University, Kamini, remained in that city for her pre-registration prior to moving to the Birmingham group of hospitals that included Selly Oak, the eye infirmary and Dudley Road – now City Hospital.

Kamini, who lives in Walsall, then switched to Corbett Hospital in Stourbridge and worked at Russell's Hall Hospital prior to coming to New Cross.

She recalls making her own cough mixtures and ointments and creams for skin disorders, as well as typing or writing labels for drugs and filling boxes with stock to distribute to the wards.

Kamini Gandhi in the red dress pictured with her colleagues at her retirement party

“What gave me most pleasure was working well as a team and my most enjoyable thing was being in clinic as a prescribing pharmacist because it was so satisfying seeing patients and looking after them,” said Kamini.

“I genuinely enjoyed primary care and my proudest achievement was getting on really well with my colleagues because so many GPs and people I worked with have got in touch to thank me for my help or turned up at my retirement party.”

Staff hosted a walk-in afternoon for all her present and past colleagues to say goodbye at Alfred Squire Medical Centre in Wednesfield and wished her well.

Zahida Saleem, principal primary care pharmacist, who manages 20 staff in the PST, has known Kamini since joining the team in 2009.

She said: “Kamini has worked as one of the senior pharmacists in the team the whole time I’ve been here.

"She’s spent her time working mainly supporting prescribing in GP practices across Wolverhampton, providing prescribing advice and more recently overseeing prescribing support across the primary care network.

“She has been the respiratory lead for the team for as long as I can remember and quietly just gets on with her job.”

Colleague Annaka Keen, senior primary care pharmacy technician, said Kamini was a valued member of the team and had mentored numerous doctors, pre-registration pharmacists and technicians over the years.

“Kamini has built up unbreakable working relationships with the GP practices that she’s been a prescribing advisor for and will always be highly regarded by them," she added.

“She will be greatly missed. The team is sad to be losing her but wish her every happiness in her new adventures.”

During her retirement, Kamini wants to undertake some charity work and she also enjoys yoga, beading and knitting.