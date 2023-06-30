Child fighting for his life after being hit by car on road linking Wolverhampton and Dudley

The collision occurred around the junction of Meadow Lane and Birmingham New Road. Photo: Google Street Map

The child was hit by the car on the Birmingham New Road at the junction of Meadow Lane, on the edge of Coseley, at around 3.22pm this afternoon.

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene, with a ambulance, paramedic officer, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic present, as well as the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford.

They found the car and the child, who was in a life-threatening condition, with ambulance staff administering advanced trauma care, then conveying the child to Birmingham Children's Hospital on blue lights.

The area around the collision has remained closed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've been called following a collision involving a car and a child on Birmingham New Road this afternoon (30 June).

"The child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The driver remained at the scene and is helping with our enquiries.

"A section of the road is currently closed."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC at the junction of Meadow Lane and Birmingham New Road in Spring Vale, Wolverhampton at 3.22pm.

"An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic along with the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford were sent to the scene with the first resource arriving in six minutes.

"On arrival, crews discovered a car and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.

"The pedestrian, a child, was in a life-threatening condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced trauma care.