Five hospitalised following serious car crash

The scene of the crash on Compton Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: RH Helen

Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service were called to reports of a serious crash on Compton Road in Wolverhampton near Wolverhampton Grammar School and the junction of Westland Road on Sunday morning.

Two fire crews from Willenhall and Wolverhampton fire stations arrived at the scene alongside three ambulances, Midlands Air Ambulance and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car around 8.52am and found three cars and five patients.

A woman passenger in the first car was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries, while the male driver, a child and woman who had been passengers in the car were treated for non-life threatening injuries, before all four were taken to New Cross Hospital for further assessment.

The woman driver of the second car was treated for non-life threatening injuries and taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment, while no one in the third car required any treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.45am on Sunday to a road traffic collision involving three cars on Compton Road in Wolverhampton.

"Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found five patients.

"First, a woman who was a passenger in the first car had sustained serious injuries. She received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene.

"A man who was the driver and a child and woman who were passengers in the first car were assessed and had sustained non-life threatening injuries. They received treatment at the scene.

"All four were conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further assessment.

"A woman who was the driver of the second car was assessed and had sustained non-life threatening injuries. She received treatment before being conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment.

"Nobody from the third car required treatment.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called at 8.52am by the police. We sent crews from Wolverhampton and Willenhall Fire Stations.