West Park celebrations. Harkeer Kaur 5, Gurpreet Kaur 11, Harpreet Kaur

Colourful celebrations were held in Wolverhampton on Sunday as thousands of people dressed in blue and orange to celebrate the special occasion.

Vaisakhi is a prominent spring harvest festival celebrated in the Sikh religion and an ancient festival of Punjabis that marks the Solar New Year and the spring harvest.

A parade was held to begin the celebrations, with thousands of people marching from Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara on Cannock Road to West Park.

West Park celebrations. Rupinder Kaur, Pushp Bath, Satty Clair, Kulddep Chaorasia

Dr Sadhu Singh, from the Council of Gurdwaras, said: "We are pleased to be celebrating one of the most important dates in our calendar in West Park once again this year."

People from all over the West Midlands line the route of the march earlier in the day to catch a glimpse of the thousand-long parade.

Baljeet Kaur, who watched the parade said: "It was amazing to see so many people turn up for the parade, it is such a strong showing of community.

"I came straight to the festival after the parade, I really liked the music and loved watching everyone come together to celebrate this event."

Hundreds of people attended the after-parade celebrations in West Park, Wolverhampton, where food stalls, fair rides and musicians helped to celebrate the important day.

West Park celebrations. Tam Singh from Football Evolution, Back/L/R Juwon Oyesany 11, Raagjyot Hansra 11, Oscar Nicholls 11

Kirpal Singh, 53, from Wolverhampton, said: "Everyone is having a great time here, it's great to see the community coming like this.

"Sikh culture is all about giving back and supporting the community and that is what this event is all about."

Stalls were on hand to give out free food and drink to visitors, while dhol drummers helped to set the tone for the event.

Ajinder Shergill, 23, said: "We are all having a good time, there is free food and drink that people can get if they want it, and there is lots of music to enjoy.

"I think this is what this is all about, bringing communities together. It's especially important after Covid, I think this year's event is really important."

West Park celebrations. Fun times on the Hysteria Ride

Jagar Chahal, who helps run one of the free food and drink stalls, said: "It's been an amazing turnout, everyone is having a really good time, and it's nice to see everyone enjoying themselves.

"This is all about community, to free food, the drinks, the music, everyone is welcome. This is all about community."

Road closures were put into place for the parade and the following festival, which also fell on the day of King Charles III Big Lunch event.

Amanda Hemming 34, from Walsall, said: "This is such a great event. I've never been to one before. Everyone is so nice and there is so much good food and stuff.