Duke and Duchess' visit to Wolverhampton brings excitement and smiles to city

The Duke stopped at each table to chat to people

The royal couple were in the city to meet communities, share their preparations for the coronation and see the work being done by young people, older people and groups in their areas.

The visit started with a visit to the Big Venture Centre, on the Scotlands Estate, a centre run and managed by volunteers from the local community which was awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in 2021

On arrival, the royal couple were greeted by local schoolchildren and the director of the centre, Karen Trainer, as well as Lord-Lieutenant Sir John Crabtree, the Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels and High Sheriff of the West Midlands Wade Lyn.

They met volunteers and clients of the centre and joined in the WV10 Budget Cooking Programme, Beyond the Foodbank, a six-week programme where chefs teach clients how to cook good nutritionally sound food that they then take home and share with their families.

Ms Trainer was also presented with her MBE medal by the Lord-Lieutenant, with the duke and duchess part of the surprise presentation for Ms Trainer.

She said it had been a wonderful surprise and said it was great to show the couple the work going on at the centre.

"It was a real honour to have them here and we've had such lovely feedback from people about seeing them come here," she said.

"There were local schoolchildren in and people from the estate came along to give their congratulations to us as well, plus having my MBE presented at the front was a wonderful moment."

The Duke of Edinburgh saw different projects and met lots of people from across Wolverhampton

The next stop on the royal tour was to the Newhampton Arts Centre in the city centre as the royal couple visited Beatsabar, an organisation offering enrichment activities to young people in complicated situations and hosting a variety of music-based workshops for all age groups and abilities.

They met with young people from Braybrook and Midpoint PRUs who are working on music and songs about their real life situations and also music that is being written for the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort.

The Duke and Duchess interacted with the students and participated in live recordings.

The Duke and Duchess sign their names in the visitors book

After Beatsabar, the Duke and Duchess were taken across the city to the Royal School, where the Duke has been patron since 2002.

The Duke and Duchess arrived at the Royal School to a forces welcome

They were met by a long line of pupils waving flags and cheering, going along the line to meet several of the pupils and teachers, before being formally greeted by members of the Army, Air Force and Navy cadets and principal Mark Heywood.

The Duke meets members of the cadet forces teams at the Royal School

Mr Heywood said it was a thrill for the school community to welcome the royal couple and spoke about the link the school had to the royal family.

He said: "He is a frequent visitor, with 2017 and 2012 his last visits, and we've had royal patronage since the days of Queen Victoria, so it's really important for our patrons to come and share with us the growth and development of the school over the last few years.

Royal School principal Mark Heywood shows the Duke around the school

"It also couldn't have been more perfect, with the coronation happening this weekend, and it's such a privilege and honour for us as a school community, particularly as he takes a very keen interest in the school.

"It's a wonderful opportunity, as well, for our children to be part of this occasion."

Louise Fall shows the Duchess and Duke around Wolverhampton College

The duke and duchess received separate tours of the school, with the duchess meeting early years and primary school pupils and joining in their activities, while the duke visited classrooms, before meeting the combined cadet forces, police and nursing cadets, then witnessed a short drill by some of the students.

The final engagement of the day saw the duke and duchess travel to the Wellington Road campus of Wolverhampton College to attend a Coronation Big Lunch.

The Duchess meets youngsters attending the Big Lunch

They were greeted by a raucous reception from students and staff at the front of the campus, walking along the lines and chatting to people, before being met by the deputy principal Louise Fall and introduced to different student groups.

Ms Fall said everyone at the college had been excited to welcome the royal couple and said the visit was a great way to showcase the work of the college.

The Duke holds court as he talks to students and staff at Wolverhampton College

She said: "We're thrilled that they've been able to come to the college and meet all our staff and students and it's really exciting as everyone's in the big lunch party with a great atmosphere building and ready to meet our guests.

"I would love them to take away that the college is a community college that welcomes all staff and students and all members of the community and we were thrilled to find out we'd been selected for this visit.

"It's brilliant that they can come here and put us on the map and all the students have been very excited about this."

Members of local groups were in attendance to meet the Duke

The main event of the day was the Coronation Big Lunch, with multiple tables covered in bunting and plenty of food and with guests guests drawn from the community including organisations such as Lowhill Community Centre, Manor Primary School, Compton Care, Staffordshire Regimental Association and The Haven.