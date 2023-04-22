Notification Settings

Wolverhampton theatre employee nominated for award for work helping visitors with dementia

A Wolverhampton theatre employee has been announced as one of the finalists in the prestigious Alzheimer's Society's Dementia Hero awards, for her work supporting and engaging patrons and visitors with the condition in theatre-based activities.

Remy Lloyd, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's outreach manager for access and inclusion, who has been nominated for the Dementia Hero Awards. Photo: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Remy Lloyd, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's outreach manager for access and inclusion, who has been nominated for the Dementia Hero Awards. Photo: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Remy Lloyd, outreach manager for access and inclusion at Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre, has been nominated for her outstanding work at the Lichfield Street venue and will attend the awards ceremony at Birmingham’s Grand Hotel next Friday.

In 2019 she developed a fortnightly dementia cafe with a theatrical twist. The cafes are free to attend and provide anyone living with dementia, their loved ones and carers with live entertainment, refreshments and the chance to meet people in a similar situation.

The cafes put on music designed to have a cognitive effect on its audience, helping to relieve anxiety and providing the chance to reminisce and communicate with others.

Ms Lloyd said: “I am incredibly grateful to be given the opportunity to lead the Grand Theatre’s dementia provision. I have been able to witness first hand the many positive effects that our work has on those living with dementia, their carers and loved ones.

“The work we do offers a chance to engage with the arts after a dementia diagnosis and is crucial to many for their wellbeing. I was nominated by Frank and Alison Littleford, who have attended the memory cafe since 2019, which is a real honour, and to be recognised amongst others who are doing incredible work around the country.”

Remy Lloyd, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's outreach manager for access and inclusion, with visitors to the venue's dementia cafe that she set up. Photo: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Remy also created a memory cafe for those living with dementia from the Black, African and Caribbean communities and is continuing to progress her work throughout 2023 and beyond to provide provisions for the wider community.

The 2023 Dementia Hero Awards recognise and celebrate the involvement and participation of people affected by dementia through various activities and projects.

