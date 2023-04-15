Road users warned of delays ahead of Vaisakhi processions this weekend in Walsall and Wolverhampton

Vaisakhi, the Harvest Festival celebrated by the Sikh and Hindu communities, is set to take place between 10am and 2pm.
Walsall
The parade is scheduled to start at 10:00am and conclude at approximately 2:00pm. During this time there will be rolling road closures along the following roads:
West Bromwich Street
Corporation Street
Wednesbury Road
Darlaston Road
Wellington Street
Pleck Road
Rollingmill Road
Corporation Street West
There are expected to be delays to traffic, and you are being advised to access or leave Walsall town centre from the east wherever possible.
The following bus services may also be delayed: 11, 11A, 34, 37, and 39.
Wolverhampton
Between 11:00am and 1:30pm, rolling road closures will affect the following roads:
Wolverhampton Road East
Dudding Road
Patricia Avenue
Ednam Road
Goldthorn Hill
Upper Villiers Street
Bromley Street
Dudley Road
The following bus services may also be delayed: 1, 25, 26, 27, and 61.
A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: "Please be aware that the annual Walsall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan procession will be taking place on Sunday, April 16, and will involved the use of main and side road closures as the event takes place."