Road users warned of delays ahead of Vaisakhi processions this weekend in Walsall and Wolverhampton

By Emma Walker

Vaisakhi processions are due to take place in Wolverhampton and Walsall on Sunday with motorists warned of road closures.

The Vaisakhi procession last year. Photo: Sureena Brackenridge
Vaisakhi, the Harvest Festival celebrated by the Sikh and Hindu communities, is set to take place between 10am and 2pm.

Walsall

The parade is scheduled to start at 10:00am and conclude at approximately 2:00pm. During this time there will be rolling road closures along the following roads:

West Bromwich Street

Corporation Street

Wednesbury Road

Darlaston Road

Wellington Street

Pleck Road

Rollingmill Road

Corporation Street West

There are expected to be delays to traffic, and you are being advised to access or leave Walsall town centre from the east wherever possible.

The following bus services may also be delayed: 11, 11A, 34, 37, and 39.

Wolverhampton

Between 11:00am and 1:30pm, rolling road closures will affect the following roads:

Wolverhampton Road East

Dudding Road

Patricia Avenue

Ednam Road

Goldthorn Hill

Upper Villiers Street

Bromley Street

Dudley Road

The following bus services may also be delayed: 1, 25, 26, 27, and 61.

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: "Please be aware that the annual Walsall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan procession will be taking place on Sunday, April 16, and will involved the use of main and side road closures as the event takes place."

