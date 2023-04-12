Wolverhampton-based recruitment agency collects hundreds of Easter eggs for children in city

Easter eggs have been donated to the children's ward at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, by Involve Recruitment Midlands. Pictured from New Cross are Amie Rogers, Kate Jenks, matron Clare Acton, and playleader Dil Uppal, and from Involve Recruitment are Victoria Coates and Julie Ower

Involve Recruitment Midlands, which specialises in commercial recruitment, wanted to give something back to the community.

Reaching out to local employers it works with and matching their donations, the agency collected hundreds of chocolate eggs.

They donated them to the children's ward at New Cross Hospital and the Wolves Foundation 'Feed Our Pack' project.

The project, that initially started during the pandemic, now works to increase the volume of food being distributed by food banks and community groups to meet increased demands, combatting holiday hunger by providing a programme of food, sport and education to children during school holidays as well as distributing food parcels to local families.

Julie Ower, divisional manager at Involve Recruitment Midlands, said: “We have excellent working relationships with our clients in West Midlands and Shropshire.

"When we reached out for donations, we were overwhelmed with their generosity.

"It is really nice to be able to give something back to people who deserve a treat this Easter.”

The agency has thanked Bespoke Construction Services Ltd, E Plan Energy Ltd, Eco-1 Electrical Solutions, AJ Wealth Management, Unger (UK) Ltd, Signs Now, Nike Consulting, Davenport Burgess, Rothley, David Austin Roses, DNEL Events, TES-AMM & Altrad RMD Kwikform.