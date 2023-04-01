Range of special events taking place to mark Thomas Land anniversary at Drayton Manor

Amy Williams attends the Thomas Land’s 15th anniversary celebrations at Drayton Manor Resort’ Staffordshire

Drayton Manor Resort, in Tamworth, kick-started a wide range of activities to mark anniversary of Thomas Land which open on April 1, 2008.

Visitors will be able to expect a "birthday party like no other on the Isle of Sodor" including party games and a Thomas-themed Easter egg hunt.

There will be special live performances at the Knapford Station Balcony from character Sir Topham Hatt alongside his sidekicks Rusty and Dusty.

Victoria Lynn, managing director at Drayton Manor Resort, said: “This is a very exciting time for Drayton Manor as we gear up to celebrate a cherished area of the resort.

“Thomas Land holds so many special memories for families across the country, and it’s so wonderful to see that magic still continuing in full-force 15 years on. To see the smiles and joy Thomas & Friends bring visitors and team members alike is wonderful and we can’t wait to host our anniversary celebrations throughout April.