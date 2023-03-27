Signalling problems add to woes of train travel between Wolverhampton and Shropshire

Planned engineering work on the line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton means that buses are replacing trains all day today.

But today there are also issues with signalling systems which are causing delays to services at Gobowen near Oswestry.

Train operator Transport for Wales says that due to a fault with the signalling system at Gobowen trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines.

A spokesman said: "Train services running through this station may be delayed. Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

TfW is also having to stop train services in to Manchester at Crewe. Services out of Manchester are also starting out at Crewe.

The company says: "Due to a fault with the signalling system between Nantwich and Crewe. train services running through these stations will be terminated at and started back from Crewe.

"All stations between Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly will not be served. Disruption is expected until the end of the day."