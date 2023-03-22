Community ready to bring people together to break bread

Toban Ephram is looking forward to welcoming the community to join for dinner

The Baitul Atta Mosque on Willenhall Road in Wolverhampton will be the setting for a community dinner event designed to bring community faith groups and people of no faith together to celebrate diversity and peace and prosperity.

The Love Your Community Iftar Dinner event on Saturday, March 25 has been organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Wolverhampton, with president Toban Ephram saying that it was important for people to come together and reject the hatred and rhetoric going around.

He said: "It is a community initiative and we continuously say that when we come together, we can do more, so when we see the rhetoric which is going on at the moment and we hear about division, it's important for people to come together.

"The community needs to come together to ensure that we fight together, not just for the cost of living crisis, but also to share the pain that we are all going through, regardless of the background.

"This is one way we, as a Muslim community, are reaching out to the community and say that we all came into this country, some of us as refugees, others as immigrants, but we are all giving back to the community."

Mr Ephram said the ethos of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community was about "Love for all, hatred for none" and said the event would follow that ethos and the duty of Ahmadiyya Muslims to work closely with other organisations and bring people together.

He said the dinner event was about universal diversity and spoke of the importance of people coming together to celebrate their values, rather than divisions.

He said: "The most important thing for us is to celebrate our culture and our values and our diversities of who are and we are inviting people from all walks of life, whether they are Muslims or non-Muslims and work to bring peace and prosperity now.

"We are welcoming dignitaries from the Royal Navy and the Lord Mayor of Walsall and we are inviting people to try something new as part of the menu and come along and have a nice evening."