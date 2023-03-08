Car repair business plan for old factory site in Wolverhampton

Robert Humphries Engineering Ltd in Sharrocks Street

Planning bosses this week gave the go-ahead for the former Robert Humphries Engineering unit in Sharrocks Street, in East Park ward, to be partially demolished and extended with a new roof fitted.

The application to accommodate a motor vehicles workshop at the factory was made by Griffin AutoFit, which will use the premises to repair, MOT and service motor vehicles.

In a statement issued alongside the bid, Mandeep Sekhon of Wolverhampton-based Sigma Home Solutions, the agents acting on behalf of Griffin AutoFit, said: “Currently, the building is split into four separate units. Units two and three will be completely removed in place of a new motor vehicle repair unit and the remaining units one and four will be reduced in size.

“The works will include partial demolition, construction of a new roof and rear extension of the industrial building. In keeping with the surrounding area, the size, scale, design and layout of the building will be in harmony with the existing and neighbouring buildings.

“In total, the existing building is 1,002 square metres in size. 305 square metres of this will be demolished and 273 square metres will be rebuilt as an extension. The area of the site in total is 2,052 square metres."

It adds: “At the moment the building is a sizeable rectangular structure with a two-storey flat roof facing Sharrocks Street. The two-storey element accommodates office space, staff rooms and toilets for unit one. This element of the building will remain as it is now but will be reduced in size.

“Unit four will be reduced in size to 53 square metres. The gross internal floor areas are of the new unit will be 810 square metres. Each unit will be accessed from Sharrocks Street.

“The scale of the new unit will be closer to the existing neighbouring units of Sharrocks Street. There is more than enough separation between the new unit and neighbouring residential dwellings on Sharrocks Street. The former engineering building has been suffering from neglect over the past few years, resulting in a premises desperately in need of refurbishment to the roof and overall structure.