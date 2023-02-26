L-R: Brenda Shuttleworth from the Fairtrade shop, Olivia Birch and Julia Farrell, Chair of Wolverhampton City Fairtrade Partnership ,and Pat McFadden MP

Both countries have been rocked by the seismic activity which has seen buildings collapsed, loved ones go missing and others losing their lives.

The death toll currently stands at over 50,000 with rescue and aid being provided to help as many people as possible who may have lost everything.

And to help the efforts provided by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), an MP has helped to raise more than £300 through a coffee morning.

Wolverhampton South East's Pat McFadden held his annual Fairtrade event at St John's Methodist Church, on Wolverhampton Road East, on Friday.

He said: "I was honoured to host my annual Fairtrade coffee morning and it was great that I was joined by so many members of the local community.

"Together we raised £365.26 for the DEC Turkey-Syria Appeal. I would like to thank Revolver World Cooperative and Wolverhampton Fairtrade Partnership for supporting this event."

He was joined by Julia Farrell, chair of Wolverhampton City Fairtrade Partnership, along with residents. It was also held to mark the start of Wolverhampton's Fairtrade Fortnight which runs until March 12.

The two-week campaign brings together thousands of individuals, companies and groups across the UK for two weeks to make the switch to Fairtrade products to protect food and ensure communities growing the crops aren't "pushed to the brink".