Broken down tram on the West Midlands Metro causes delays between Wolverhampton and Birmingham

There were delays on the West Midlands Metro between Wolverhampton and Birmingham early on Thursday morning due to a broken down tram.

A West Midlands Metro tram
By around 6:20am, trams were running to all stops, but there were reportedly residual delays.

According to West Midlands Metro, tickets were being accepted on West Midlands Railway trains.

"Apologies for any delays to your journey," they said in a statement at around 6:30am.

The information they published on social media read: "Due to a broken down tram earlier this morning, there are delays to service.

"Trams are now running to all stops. Tickets are being accepted on between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

"Apologies for any delays to your journey".

