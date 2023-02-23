Broken down tram on the West Midlands Metro causes delays between Wolverhampton and Birmingham

A West Midlands Metro tram

By around 6:20am, trams were running to all stops, but there were reportedly residual delays.

According to West Midlands Metro, tickets were being accepted on West Midlands Railway trains.

"Apologies for any delays to your journey," they said in a statement at around 6:30am.

The information they published on social media read: "Due to a broken down tram earlier this morning, there are delays to service.

"Trams are now running to all stops. Tickets are being accepted on between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.