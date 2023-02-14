Notification Settings

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after armed police descend on busy Wolverhampton road

By Lisa O'Brien

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after armed police descended on a busy Wolverhampton road.

Armed police at an incident on the Bilston Road near the junction of Stowheath Lane
Armed police were seen on Monday morning on the A41 Bilston Road, near the junction with Stowheath Lane, in the Ettingshall area.

West Midlands Police have now confirmed that armed officers were sent to the area after a vehicle was stopped.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but was later released with no further action.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We sent armed officers to Bilston Road in Ettingshall, Wolverhampton, shortly before 9am yesterday after stopping a vehicle.

"We arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

"He was taken into custody and later released with no further action."

A number of traders in the area told the Express & Star they were unaware of what had happened.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

