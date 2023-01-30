Notification Settings

Major Wolverhampton route hit by temporary closure due to emergency water works

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A major route out of a city is set to be hit with a temporary lane closure due to emergency water works.

The section of the A449 near Bushbury Lane is set to close to one lane due to emergency water works. Photo: Google Street Map

A lane will be closed on the dual carriageway heading out of Wolverhampton on the A449 Stafford Road due to emergency works by Severn Trent Water.

It means that a section of the northbound road between the junction of Bushbury Lane and Oxley Avenue will be reduced to one lane, with the closure expected to remain in place until Wednesday.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Severn Trent Water emergency works mean a temporary lane closure on Stafford Road outbound, between the junction of Bushbury Lane and the junction of Oxley Avenue, is expected to remain in place until Wednesday."

It comes as part of the city's Cannock Road closed today for six months marking the start of two years of major Severn Trent roadworks.

The giant utility company is spending £2.3 million replacing four miles of water pipes around Fallings Park starting with the stretch of the Cannock Road.

