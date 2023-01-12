Almost 2,000 raised by Wolves fans for blood cancer charity

Amelia Grant-King, Paul King, Carl Ikeme, Gemma Elsmore, Ellen Rudge, Stuart Foxall, Bill Cronin. Photo: Wolves FC.

Members – who are part of the fan volunteer group – held a quiz night to raise £1,785 for the charity which aims to help people with the condition.

The Wolves fans wanted to support the ex-footballer not just thanks to watching him make over 200 first team appearances for the club, but also having been inspired by his response to being diagnosed with leukaemia back in 2017 which he recovered from.

“We all loved watching Carl play and have also been inspired by his work with different charities so wanted to support him in whatever way we could,” Ellen Rudge, part of the fan volunteer group, said.

“As well as the volunteering we do on a match-day – flying the flags and helping with fan displays – we meet up every now and again and decided we wanted to hold an event to raise some funds.

“We had great support from other fans and local businesses, and Wolves donated a signed shirt, and we are really pleased to have raised the amount we did for Carl’s chosen charity.”

Mr Ikeme has previously supported Race Against Blood Cancer on a ‘donor drive’ at Molineux, helping promote their overall aim of increasing the number of people from minority groups, whether defined by race, ethnicity or gender, which are vastly under-represented as potential stem cell or bone marrow donors to help blood cancer patients.

The ex-footballer, who went into remission in 2018, said: "It’s a long time since I last played here at Molineux, so it’s really touching that the fans still had me in mind in doing such a great thing in supporting the community.

“Race Against Blood Cancer are a local charity trying to do the right thing, but, like so many, have really suffered during the pandemic, especially as they rely so heavily on seeing people not only to raise funds but to sign up donors.

“It’s great that the fans have taken the time to think about others, especially during these difficult times, and I know Race Against Blood Cancer will be really grateful for the support.”

Ellen was joined at Molineux in handing over the cheque to the charity's community engagement manager Gemma Elsmore by fellow fan volunteers Paul King, Bill Cronin, Stuart Foxall and Amelia Grant-King. The group also wanted to thank quizmaster Nick Benton.

Gemma added: "We were delighted to hear that a group of Wolves fans had chosen us to fundraise for. Like other small charities we rely heavily on fundraising to enable us to carry out our work of finding lifesaving stem cell donors.

"Unfortunately, Covid put a stop to all our plans in 2020 including Carl's planned bike ride, and we are grateful to have Carl's support and from his fans too.