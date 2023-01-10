Residents fighting against green belt development asked for views over 5G mast plan on same road

The mast could be built on Linthouse Lane. Photo: Cornerstone Planning Consultants

Notification of a pre-planning application consultation for a monopole on Linthouse Lane, Wednesfield, has been sent to the three area councillors by Cornerstone Planning Consultants on behalf of Telefonica.

Farmland along Linthouse Lane, that separates Wolverhampton from South Staffordshire, is currently the subject of the controversial housing proposal, which the councillors say will create “great hardship for years to come” if given the go-ahead.

Wednesfield North councillor Phil Bateman said he and fellow ward councillors Mary Bateman and Rita Potter had all received a letter regarding the proposed mast from agents Cornerstone, asking them to give their views before a planning application is made to the city council.

Councillor Bateman said: “I have posted the contents of the letter asking us for our thoughts on this proposal on social media, but I am interested to hear what members of the public think about it. It has already attracted a great deal of attention and comments on my Facebook page

“There is a pre-planning application that councillors have had sight of relating to a proposal for a mobile phone base station in the area. It says that Cornerstone are in the process of identifying a suitable site in the Wednesfield North ward that will improve services for Telefonica.

“They go on to say that ‘the purpose of this letter is to consult and seek views’ on their proposal, which is to upgrade 4G and 5G provision. The proposed installation is for a 20-metre high monopole with six antennas and two 300mm dishes, together with two ground-based cabinets.

“All installations are to be designed to be fully compliant with the public exposure guidelines established by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection.

“A number of sites have been examined and rejected as unsuitable, and the site in question here is on the grass verge next to the field in Linthouse Lane opposite Ridge Lane. Before the three Wednesfield North councillors respond to Cornerstone and request more information on these proposals, we are keen to hear what local people’s immediate thoughts are,” he added.